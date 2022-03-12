 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steve Helgeson: Re-elect Padesky to County Board

From the COLLECTION: From our readers, catch up with this week's letters to the editor series

It is my privilege to endorse Gary Padesky for re-election of Supervisor to the La Crosse County Board District 7. I am fortunate to be able to call Gary a friend for over 45 years.

As the La Crosse County Sheriff for 12 years, providing treatment for mentally ill and addicts both in and out of jail was one of my main goals. Gary shares my views on how critical these issues are and is committed to making resources available for this underserved population. He understands providing the opportunity for treatment is not only compassionate for these members of our community but is the only way to stop the revolving door of these members entering the jail.

Last year 34 people died of drug overdoses in La Crosse County. Providing treatment is cheaper than lengthy stays in our jail. Please re-elect Gary for another term as County Supervisor.

Steve Helgeson

Onalaska

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News