Steve Helgeson: Re-elect Padesky to County Board

It is my privilege to endorse Gary Padesky for re-election of Supervisor to the La Crosse County Board District 7. I am fortunate to be able to call Gary a friend for over 45 years.

As the La Crosse County Sheriff for 12 years, providing treatment for mentally ill and addicts both in and out of jail was one of my main goals. Gary shares my views on how critical these issues are and is committed to making resources available for this underserved population. He understands providing the opportunity for treatment is not only compassionate for these members of our community but is the only way to stop the revolving door of these members entering the jail.