Steve Holmer: Rep. Kind leaves legacy as leader in bird conservation

Ahead of retirement, the American Bird Conservancy Action Fund would like to thank Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) for his leadership over the years in advancing bird conservation legislation.

Most recently, Rep. Kind introduced the Migratory Birds Conservation Enhancements Act, which would reauthorize the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA). NMBCA is the only federal grant program for migratory bird conservation. Since 2002, NMBCA has funded some 500 conservation projects in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Kind’s bill would increase funding levels and reduce the match requirement, ensuring that even more high-quality conservation projects are funded. In addition to his recent efforts, Kind has previously supported birds by voting in favor of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, the Joint Ventures for Bird Habitat Conservation Act, and the Federal Duck Stamp Act.

After 25 years of service, Rep. Kind will leave a legacy as a leader in bird conservation.

Steve Holmer

Washington, DC