For more than 45 years, I have known Paul Buhr as a friend, a neighboring farmer, a member of many local, state and national organizations.
I believe that the enthusiasm and drive that has made Paul an outstanding farmer will be carried on in the Assembly. He is a good farmer because he is a conscientious steward of the land, has excellent animal husbandry skills, and is well respected in his community and in the dairy industry. Paul has tireless passion and energy for all that he does.
Because he has earned the respect of his peers, Paul has been sought as a leader in many of the organizations to which we belong. He is not afraid to voice his opinions. His belief in what he does is evident to all and serves as inspiration to others.
I see that Paul is putting his heart and soul into this election because he wants to help people of the 96th Assembly District. He wants to make sure that money is spent in western Wisconsin to maintain roads and bridges, to continue to promote our local conservation initiatives, to support schools and to see that all have access to health care. Paul has the experience and leadership abilities to make him effective in serving the 96th Assembly District.
I support Paul Buhr for the Assembly because he is totally committed, capable and understanding of the needs of our District. I ask for your support to help elect Paul on Aug. 14.
Steve Holte, Westby