Steve Kiedrowski: How about a boost for the old Hollywood Theater?

Attending the Hollywood Theater

On the subject of spending the $22 million for La Crosse, one area that needs improvement is the old Hollywood Theater.

I know this is privately owned, but it is very much a part of the La Crosse downtown legacy. At least to fix up the outside so visitors can enjoy the building and imagine how it was once a part of our historic past.

The interior could be broken up into small boutiques, restaurants or antique shops. Even an all out hub for an artist center.

I was in the structure in 2008 as an actor for the film "Fort McCoy." The architecture is amazing on the inside. This is a hidden gem that is hiding in plain sight.

Let's shine a light on this downtown Hollywood star.

Steve Kiedrowski

La Crosse

