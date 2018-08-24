The “Hiawatha” statue in Riverside Park should be saved.
It is amazing artwork that was created more than 50 years ago as a tribute to local tribes in the La Crosse area.
Anthony Zimmerhakl, the artist, was a true visionary and educator in the art world.
In front of the artwork there is a small pipe sticking out of the ground. At one time, the pipe protruded up four feet, with a metal box and a button on it. Push the button and you would hear an audio tribute to La Crosse area tribes and the artist.
The box was cut off at ground level long ago.
Also, a spotlight should be shining on the statue. It has been turned off.
Sure signs of disrespect to the Native Americans, Zimmerhakl and this majestic monument.
I am an artist and a friend of the Zimmerhakl family. I was on the first committee in 2000 and I’m also on the new committee.
This is not the moment to be myopic.
I have Ho-Chunk friends who like and honor the statue.
We should show diversity and culture in our community.
If “Hiawatha” is removed, the people of the La Crosse area will lose a legend.
Longfellow said: “Art is lasting; time is fleeting.”
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse