Steve Korger: SROs have positive impact

Every life is worth saving. Adults share the responsibility to keep our children safe everyday by using all the resources available in our communities.
Students at school are vulnerable to being injured or killed. School staff are trained every month to observe and listen for threats, and to report those threats to the administration and law enforcement quickly -- to keep everyone safe because every life is worth saving.
I have observed this positive outcome measure at Longfellow Middle School for the past five years, working closely with the professional compassionate staff and the Student Resource Officers. It is a combination that is worth the investment and resources.
Daily I have observed the SRO reach out to students in need of positive pro-social attention that they may not receive anywhere else in their lives on a daily basis.
It makes my day when a student who warmly greets the SRO when they see them, and the SRO reciprocates that warm greeting back to the student.
This is a great success in the La Crosse School District: students from many diverse cultures feel that they belong to our school, despite whatever disadvantages there might be in their environment outside of school.
The SRO assigned to schools is a priority for students' success. The budget for the SRO program is $250,000, divided by 21 schools is about $10,000 per school.
That is a hell of a bargain for every life is worth saving. Keep our dedicated SROs in our schools for students' safety.
Steve Korger, La Crosse
