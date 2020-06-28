Steve Korger: SROs have positive impact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every life is worth saving. Adults share the responsibility to keep our children safe everyday by using all the resources available in our communities.

Students at school are vulnerable to being injured or killed. School staff are trained every month to observe and listen for threats, and to report those threats to the administration and law enforcement quickly -- to keep everyone safe because every life is worth saving.

I have observed this positive outcome measure at Longfellow Middle School for the past five years, working closely with the professional compassionate staff and the Student Resource Officers. It is a combination that is worth the investment and resources.

Daily I have observed the SRO reach out to students in need of positive pro-social attention that they may not receive anywhere else in their lives on a daily basis.

It makes my day when a student who warmly greets the SRO when they see them, and the SRO reciprocates that warm greeting back to the student.

This is a great success in the La Crosse School District: students from many diverse cultures feel that they belong to our school, despite whatever disadvantages there might be in their environment outside of school.