For the good of the economy and fiscal responsibility, please contact either Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District or Brad Finstad, R-Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, and encourage them to vote to raise the debt ceiling and avoid untold economic chaos through out the country and the world.

Whether you are Republican or Democrat, you must understand that the existing bills are coming due and need to be paid. Future spending is just that and should be dealt with in the appropriate avenues of negotiation.