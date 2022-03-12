Steve Mau: Don't be 'gullible,' look up what Trump says

I became concerned with Chip DeNure’s editorial comment the other day that attempted to clear up a quote made by Donald Trump. He stated that Trump, said “some” of the people coming into this country had criminal records. DeNure then went on to say, “But gullibles reading the column will be spared the truth.”

Wishing not to fall into that category of “gullible,” I decided to Google “Trump Quotes” and presto, “The 75 most ridiculous quotes of Donald Trump” came up.

Below is #14. Trump on Mexico:

“They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume are good people.” (6/15/15-Trump announces his candidacy)

More recently, president 45 said the following while looking at a television report, “This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine-—of Ukraine. Putin declares it independent. Oh, that’s wonderful”.

At a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, according to a recording of the event. “I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country—really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people and just walking in.”

To all the readers, check it out for yourself. I don’t want any of you to be “gullible.” And, I certainly don’t want to misquote the former president because it might make him look bad.

Steve Mau

La Crescent

