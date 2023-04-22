I congratulate U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden in his strong statements on supporting Social Security and Medicare. I have not found any public statement from our Minnesota Representative, Republican Brad Finstad, but to be fair maybe I missed it.

Assuming that Republicans in general take the same position that Van Orden states, the question confronting Republicans and Democrats is how to fund and continue them?

Social Security is projected to be unable to sustain current benefit levels beyond 2033 and Medicare by 2031.

It will be interesting to see how Republicans and Democrats approach this problem, if they choose to approach it at all.

There is a need for more revenue to meet the need. Possible options:

Work to improve immigration and welcome these people to the work force.

Raise the income limit or do away with any ceiling for Social Security taxes.

Some countries determine who needs benefits and funds the level of support accordingly.

Raise the age for full benefit.

Since Van Orden states that Republicans seek to protect Social Security and Medicare, I expect that they will lead the charge to find ways of funding the program.

If nothing is done, the result will be the reduction of benefits due to insufficient funding. But we don’t want to worry about that because Republicans and Democrats have said that there will be “no cuts” to Social Security and Medicare.

Steve Mau

La Crescent