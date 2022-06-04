Steve Mau: Johnson ad make you question whether he's 'friend' of police

Campaign ads that try to put the best light on one political candidate usually also try to make his opponents and the other party look as bad as possible. Sen. Ron Johnson is as guilty of this tactic as anyone.

In light of the tragedy that has taken place in Uvalde, Texas, I assumed that Johnson might pull the ad that he runs claiming that “liberal” policies have resulted in the terrible events that have happened in Kenosha, Waukesha and Racine, Wisconsin. The ad also claims that these same policies contribute to the high crime rates in Milwaukee.

If the above position is to be taken as true, then what can be said about the events of Uvalde? Texas has some of the most liberal gun rights of any state in the country and the political power in the state is Republican. Obviously, based on the above logic, Republicans are at fault in Texas for the Uvalde event and other gun related tragedies in that state.

I also find it interesting that Johnson in the same ad brags about being a friend of the police. If that is true, why would he not want to minimize the availability of AK 47’s and other powerful weapons? Why would a true “friend” of law enforcement want to leave officers “outgunned” in a standoff?

Steve Mau

La Crescent, MN

