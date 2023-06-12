I frequently read in the La Crosse Tribune articles and commentary about the homeless situation in La Crosse.

People certainly have every right to comment and at times, criticize the programs and policies that have been tried. It is very sad, however when people make gross generalizations about the homeless population.

In letters to the editor, it has been said that they are:

“… a rag-tag bunch of ne’er do wells…”

“… the vagrants are back where they started from…”

“The drunks and addicts are two years further into their quick sand…”

We all need to be careful of how we react to this situation because many of these individuals may be victims of circumstances that are beyond their control. Examples: Mental health problems, loss of employment, physical disability, etc.

We just celebrated Memorial Day and have honored those that have served. Many homeless are veterans that have been scarred by the experience.

Assuming you have a religious affiliation and are a believer, please take out your Bible and refer to Matthew 25:31-40. Please tone down your rhetoric about generalizing people and try to put your energy and thought toward sharing ideas that may help solve the problem.

Steve Mau

La Crescent, Minnesota