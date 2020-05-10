Steve Mau: Pandemic calls for servant leadership

According to Robert K. Greenleaf, servant leadership founder, a servant leader:
• Serves the people he works with.
• Puts the needs of these people first.
• Serves these needs.
• Helps the people perform as well as possible.
This is my interpretation of the above as it applies to our current pandemic situation.
A servant leader should:
• Respect and accept the ideas and recommendations of experts on the causes and risks of the pandemic.
• Not question, without proof, these ideas and recommendations.
• Seek to work with all people at all levels to deal with the pandemic.
• Provide the equipment needed to the people fighting the pandemic.
• Refrain from name-calling, belittling and insulting people working with and for the leader.
• Provide guidelines on how people should move forward in dealing with the pandemic.
• Not criticize and undermine individuals for attempting to follow these guidelines.
• Not distort facts and undermine others for personal or political gain.
• Not encourage people to threaten and potentially harm others.
• Accept criticism without seeking revenge.
• Accept and recognize that a servant leader can fail.
Harry Truman said, “The buck stops here.” For some, the buck never stops if there is criticism, only if there is praise.
Steve Mau, La Crescent
