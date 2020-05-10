Steve Mau: Pandemic calls for servant leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to Robert K. Greenleaf, servant leadership founder, a servant leader:

• Serves the people he works with.

• Puts the needs of these people first.

• Serves these needs.

• Helps the people perform as well as possible.

This is my interpretation of the above as it applies to our current pandemic situation.

A servant leader should:

• Respect and accept the ideas and recommendations of experts on the causes and risks of the pandemic.

• Not question, without proof, these ideas and recommendations.

• Seek to work with all people at all levels to deal with the pandemic.

• Provide the equipment needed to the people fighting the pandemic.

• Refrain from name-calling, belittling and insulting people working with and for the leader.

• Provide guidelines on how people should move forward in dealing with the pandemic.

• Not criticize and undermine individuals for attempting to follow these guidelines.