Steve Mau: Parsing political messages

What are politicians saying?

Political ads generally try to either build up one candidate; tear down the other candidate; or, convey the idea that the person or group has caused all of your problems. Sometimes words and pictures are subtle as they attempt to convey a message of fear.

Look at a current ad by Republican Tim Michels. It takes on a patriotic tone and talks about radicals tearing down the country. It would seem that scenes from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the capital would be excellent examples. Not so, instead, the ad shows a scene of not very violent people and a second picture shows individuals, with fists in the air burning an American flag. Many of these people are Black.

This begs the question: Why would you use these examples and not the Jan. 6 riot involving people that were truly threatening? These rioters used flag sticks as weapons against police and they were preventing the peaceful transfer of power guaranteed by our Constitution. Mr. Michels wants to “Save America,” why not start here?

In contrast Sen. Ron Johnson has been more direct. In March 2021, he stated that he was not worried for his safety because the Jan. 6 rioters were largely people that loved this country, that truly respected law enforcement. He would have been much more concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter or antifa protesters.

Steve Mau

La Crescent, MN

