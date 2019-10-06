I noticed that the Sept. 19 Tribune contained duplicate articles about manure problems in Wisconsin farms.
The Sept. 30 Tribune had an article with a picture of a wood thrush that discussed the birds dying off in Wisconsin and in North America in general. The same article was on page A5.
The front page of the same paper indicated that there was an article in the Nation section on 8A about the Whistleblower to testify. I looked and the only national reference was the weather forecast. From that I determined that the president’s outlook was going to be cloudy and rainy.
Next week we may have a recap of that famous book: “Lassie Comes Home --Twice.”
Steve Mau, La Crescent