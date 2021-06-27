Steve Mau: Responding to Rep. Tiffany's claims

Rep. Tiffany claims the Democratic leadership making Juneteenth a holiday was divisive and fuels separation rather than unity. Evidently, he does not consider significant the bipartisan support of 195 Republicans in the House and 50 Senate members.

Tiffany seems to claim that historically we have had “one America, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” These ideals, as well as Jefferson’s “all men are created equal,” did not apply to all people. White landowners were generally “more equal,” and women, Blacks, Indians and poor white non-landowners were usually left out.

Our original Constitution considered Black slaves 3/5 of a person for the purpose of increasing southern representation in the House which provided more political balance with the more populous North. History states that the Blacks did not vote nor did they benefit from these representatives. Hardly an example of “liberty and justice for all.”

If space permitted, comments could be made about the brutality of slavery; the post-Civil War upheavals; the rise of the Klan; separate but equal; the consistent denial of economic and political opportunity; the practice of cross burning and lynching; and the delay in Social Security benefits and the denial of the G.I. Bill to Black soldiers after WWII. No wonder people say, “Black Lives Matter.”