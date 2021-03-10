Steve Mau: Rick Boyer knew how to play the game

Rick Boyer knew how to play the game.

Grantland Rice once said, “It is not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”

I can think of no better quotation to describe Rick Boyer as a family man; baseball player and coach; business person; loyal member of the La Crescent community.

His coaching record speaks for itself. His teams were always competitive because they knew how to play the game. It is not just the winning that we remember but his grace in losing and respecting his opponents.

As a business person, you always knew that he would treat you right and that he would deliver a good product to your home. If something wasn’t right, he would take it back and find the right solution or give up the sale. I once heard that he loaned furniture, at no charge, to a couple displaced by a fire that had consumed their property.

He was always generous in giving raffle and auction items that were needed for a fund raiser. I don’t know if he ever said “No, I can’t help you.”

His love and support of family was always first and he had fun including grandchildren in the ads for his business. His love of Lancer athletics and community was a close second.