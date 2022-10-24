 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Mau: Some key considerations before you vote

Consider which individual and/or party is most likely to ...

  • Actually want to encourage and help all eligible people to vote.
  • Provide tax benefits to those that are most in need.
  • Accept the results of the 2020 election.
  • Have not participated or supported the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the US Capital.
  • Have sympathy for DACA immigrants.
  • Understand that many immigrants are trying to come to this country because they are fleeing: War and social unrest; economic hardship; global warming; drought, storms and floods. They are not all carrying drugs, nor are they all rapists and gang members.
  • Believe and understand that immigrants can help solve some of our labor shortage and other economic problems.
  • Believe that you need approaches other than just “punishment” to reduce crime.
  • Fund and support the police with resources that can reduce the need for the use of force.
  • Understand that inflation has been caused by economic factors and events other than just government programs/policies. Examples: war, weather, global warming, economic policies in other countries (China, Saudi Arabia), etc., many of which we cannot control.
  • Support reasonable gun control and are not out to get your hunting rifle.
  • Support a woman’s right to choose an abortion.
  • Have concerns about the environment, clean water and pollution.
  • Not project minority persons in a negative light.
  • Want to support Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
  • Want to provide educational experiences and opportunities that recognize not only our similarities but our differences.

Steve Mau

La Crescent

