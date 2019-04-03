As a senior citizen in the La Crescent/Hokah School District, I would like to urge both communities to support the upcoming bond referendum April 9. A yes vote on the two parts will do the following for our students:
• Essentially replace the inefficient and costly elementary building.
• Improve school safety at both the elementary and middle/high school facilities.
• It will make our schools ADA compliant.
• Update science and technical rooms and facilities
• Improve restroom and some of the outdoor athletic facilities.
What it will also do is make our school district more attractive to families in the area as well as those moving into the area.
We are competing for young families that look at the schools before they decide where to live. We are competing with Holmen, Onalaska, La Crosse and West Salem for these families. Next to housing, the school is the key to determining where young families reside.
Vote yes to both bonding issues on April 9.
Steve Mau, La Crescent