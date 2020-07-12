Steve Mau: Who is to blame for business closings?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to state upfront that I am in favor of the various businesses opening, but to do so requires that businesses and people follow the guidelines that have been set down by the CDC, epidemiologists and medical people, not just in the U.S but all over the world.

Washing hands; staying six feet apart; and wearing a mask are not difficult to do. But for many it has to do with convenience, comfort or a political statement to disobey and ignore the health benefit. The protection that these practices provide to us has been consistently verified.

We have more than 125,000 dead with a rising infection rate among 18-40-year olds. Granted the majority survive, but they can spread it to vulnerable people who have existing health issues and are older than 60.

The Declaration of Independence talks about “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Note that liberty is second.

To me this is saying that your liberty to not wear a mask must yield to my right to live. Years ago, the right to smoke anywhere and everywhere was brought into question. Now smokers can still exercise their right but they must do it in a manner that minimizes the health risk to others. One exposure to second-hand smoke probably won’t kill me, but one virus exposure could.