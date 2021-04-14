Steve Pavela:The Ending of An Era

With the recent passing of Mike Kerns from our midst, undoubtedly, one of the greatest eras in La Crosse sports history came to its inevitable end, “The Kearns Era.”

First, it was the immortal “Charlie,” then his famous son Mike who made us feel like we were courtside or in the stands as they so aided professionalism in both high school and college football and basketball games, from the scene of action. Life has precious moments.

Thank you, Charlie and Mike, for gifting us, your listeners, with such moments. You will be sorely missed, but always fondly remembered.

Steve Pavela

Former WISAA Executive Director

