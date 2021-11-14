Steve Pearson: A 'House divided' and consequences

Abraham Lincoln once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Riding the Trump train of deceit, Republicans ignore these words of wisdom, or maybe simply don't believe them. While steering us all toward an authoritarian form of government, they continue to claim to be staunch patriots — fundamentally sick.

If you become irate when asked to wear a harmless mask during a pandemic, wait til the dictator takes charge and see what happens to your freedoms then. Wait, maybe in their shortsighted calculations they think the dictator will only infringe on the rights of Democrats.

American democracy has become a necessary sacrifice for the Republican cause. Authoritarian-controlled Budapest has become their new "shining city on a hill." Their actions show disrespect for every soldier who ever served this country not to mention those who gave "their all" in their efforts to preserve the Union and our democracy.

Today’s Trump Republicans choose to simply ignore those lives for what they see as a "greater cause" — crowning their new hero — "Donald the dolt." Don't they realize the day an authoritarian takes control of this country, work stoppages of every sort will paralyze the economy, stocks will tank and businesses of all sizes will fail.

Lincoln’s "house divided" quote will have proven absolutely true. Then the battle to reclaim America from the new "King George" will begin.

Steve Pearson

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0