Steve Pearson: Betrayed by the Least (cadence of Casey at the Bat)

The Greatest Generation is now nearly all but gone
They passed the torch to us - assured that we would carry on
They sacrificed both life and limb for our democracy
Men of Steel they bore the cost in that fight to keep us free
No greater risk nor greater fight was faced than WW II
That triumph can’t be wasted - after all that they went through
To a golden age of living - they handed us the key
And yet there was an evil lurking ‘round we did not see.
Who knew t’was to our own hearts that we should have paid most heed
The greatest risks to freedom we now face - are hate and greed
Its nearly ruined our government to fan the flames of hate
No surprise autocracy’s now waiting at the gate
If they could see the future knowing what would come to light
The men at Tarawa and D Day maybe could have skipped the fight
They died for the Republic MAGA’s now hell-bent to trash
Betray their oaths, divide and hope to profit from the clash
Our Republic now in limbo held hostage in a fight
The Big Lie has a choke hold on the Men of Steel tonight
Those Greatest Men they’ve been betrayed - we’ve casted them aside
A group of politicians won’t admit to them they’ve lied
Steve Pearson
La Crosse