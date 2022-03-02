Steve Pearson: Betrayed by the Least (cadence of Casey at the Bat)

The Greatest Generation is now nearly all but gone

They passed the torch to us - assured that we would carry on

They sacrificed both life and limb for our democracy

Men of Steel they bore the cost in that fight to keep us free

No greater risk nor greater fight was faced than WW II

That triumph can’t be wasted - after all that they went through

To a golden age of living - they handed us the key

And yet there was an evil lurking ‘round we did not see.

Who knew t’was to our own hearts that we should have paid most heed

The greatest risks to freedom we now face - are hate and greed

Its nearly ruined our government to fan the flames of hate

No surprise autocracy’s now waiting at the gate

If they could see the future knowing what would come to light

The men at Tarawa and D Day maybe could have skipped the fight

They died for the Republic MAGA’s now hell-bent to trash

Betray their oaths, divide and hope to profit from the clash

Our Republic now in limbo held hostage in a fight

The Big Lie has a choke hold on the Men of Steel tonight

Those Greatest Men they’ve been betrayed - we’ve casted them aside

A group of politicians won’t admit to them they’ve lied

Steve Pearson

La Crosse

