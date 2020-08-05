Steve Pearson: GOP must stop sowing divisiveness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are we no better than this? As President Donald Trump works feverishly to divide the country for what he perceives to be political gain, we all suffer from the fruits of his labor.

The rest of the world watches in bewilderment as we self-destruct. We don’t even have the common sense anymore to avoid being ravaged by a virus that most of the rest of the world seemed to control reasonably easily.

This includes Wisconsin, where Republican leaders counter the common sense moves of Gov. Tony Evers and our best public-health experts in opposing the statewide mask mandate.

There seems to be little common sense in governing these days, it's nothing but tribal warfare. Then it is revealed in the PBS Frontline documentary “United States of Conspiracy” that Alex Jones, of ‘Info Wars’ and Sandy Hook conspiracy fame, has actually become very influential in the Republican Party.

President Trump has been quoting him often at rallies, promoting his almost incoherent and unfounded conspiracy theories and sowing his philosophies of hatred and division. These ideals have become incorporated into our country's official policies.