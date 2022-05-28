Steve Pearson: Johnson demonstrates poor understanding of issues

Sen. Ron Johnson has proven repeatedly he is the wrong person for the job. He demonstrates a rather poor understanding of the issues and seemingly an unwillingness to learn from clear evidence.

Examples: 1. His solution to the health care cost and access problem is the free market. Medicare and Medicaid are the RESULT of the free market making health care unaffordable and inaccessible to millions of Americans. Now his party wants to end Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. altogether.

2. The Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) has directly made health insurance available to millions of Americans and been a tremendous success despite the senator insisting it was and is a terrible thing for the country.

3. Trickle down economics - proven clearly not to work remains a favorite excuse for the likes of Johnson to repeatedly give big tax cuts to multimillionaires (including themselves - which he did) and resulting in NO benefit to the middle class.

4. Support of multiple conspiracy theories from "stolen elections" to clearly fraudulent/unproven cures or preventatives for covid. How can a person representing millions of Wisconsinites support clearly inaccurate information?

5. One of the most vital issues for young people -- climate change, has recently been called "bullish- - " by the senator. Maybe when your hands are almost literally in the pockets of big oil you have little choice. I hope he writes a letter to his grandkids telling them why he repeatedly refused to prevent destruction of their world.

Steve Pearson

La Crosse

