Steve Pearson: Johnson's record is clear after 12 years

Ron Johnson’s 12 years in the Senate have revealed exactly who he is. He’s amassed a mega-million dollar fortune (140 X his salary) in dark money. His word is questionable at best as he’s repeatedly endorsed lie after lie (continues to support the Big Lie), as well as conspiracy theories only the semi-rational could swallow.

He’s repeatedly voted against Wisconsinites including the middle class, women, Millennials and Gen Alphas - Zs. He’s a climate change denier yet reveals very limited knowledge about the science. His understanding of the health care system seems poor revealed by his solution to the health care crisis -- “ let the free market do it,” showing he has no concept the previous failure of the free market in health care resulted in the problems we have today.

His love for the free market potentially explains his mega-million dollar deluge of dark money. He pounds on Democrats for not supporting the police. Obviously that's not true either -- although we all would agree Derek Chauvin certainly needed to be "defunded."

If we can’t vote Ron Johnson out then we all deserve what we'll get: Continued destruction of the democracy, unchecked climate change, destruction of our children and grandchildren’s future and an elected official financially running amok amassing his fortune in the Senate.

Steve Pearson

La Crosse