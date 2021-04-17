Steve Pearson: Support Biden infrastructure plan

As soon as President Biden introduces his infrastructure plan, Mitch McConnell goes on record stating Republicans will oppose it.

This infrastructure plan could be the best thing for the American middle class in 75 years. Republicans strongly oppose the idea, showing no regard for the middle class or American infrastructure, only citing their opposition due to the need to reverse Donald Trump's huge tax cuts on the wealthy.

We know Republicans are not fiscally conservative as they proved that under Trump. plus we know trickle-down economics is a myth. Opposition to the much-needed infrastructure plan must either be due to a perceived threat to the flow of dark money from wealthy donors whose taxes would increase or a desire to keep the middle class suppressed.

Working-class Americans need to let Congress know they favor this plan to revitalize American infrastructure and the American middle class. We can't let the "Party of No" control America's future as they've clearly shown they have no vision for it. They've shown a complete lack of viable ideas on infrastructure, lowering health care costs, saving Social Security and Medicare, stopping the destruction of our planet, and they seemed to actually promote the spread of the pandemic.