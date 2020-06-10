Steve Pearson: Use ballot box to end Wisconsin suppression

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once again the systemic racism ingrained in our society has been revealed in such a gross act it could not be hidden from the people or excused away as anything but what it was.

The reaction of the country was in proportion to the ugliness of the act carried out against George Floyd. There are many acts against minorities that do not get called out as racism but certainly have the same intentions.

Given unequal rights within society after the Civil War and subject to a century and a half of discrimination and unequal justice under the law, the unfair treatment of minorities in our country continues.

Indeed Wisconsin has one of the ugliest records of any state in recent years in perpetuating this suppression and discrimination.

Excused by the rationalization inherent in our current dysfunctional political climate, the suppression of the vote of minorities in Wisconsin by the leadership of the Wisconsin Republican party is inexcusable and needs to be recognized for what it is: More of the same ugly, deeply ingrained racial suppression that minorities have endured for more than 200 years.

Let us use the voting booth to get past this disgraceful and embarrassing period in Wisconsin history.

Steve Pearson, La Crosse

