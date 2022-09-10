 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steve Pearson: Van Orden priorities show contradictions

We must elect someone to Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District seat this November with an inspirational vision and plan for the future.

The conservative in the race, D. Van Orden outlines his priorities on his website:

1) He rightly glorifies our Constitution and rights as Americans, then proudly mentions the endorsement of the previous president. This contradiction cannot be overstated. The former president initiated a coup attempting to destroy the Constitution. It’s impossible to have it both ways, you either stand by the Constitution or Trump.

2) He mentions the sanctity of life, then shows disdain for the public health mandates during covid which saved thousands of lives. With more and perhaps deadlier pandemics in the future will he fight public health measures while in office as millions of Americans die?

People are also reading…

3) He mentions fixing health care via the free market plus repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Health care is no longer a free market and hasn’t been since the free market failed health care in the mid-twentieth century. This failure necessitated creation of Medicare and Medicaid. Also, most opponents of Obamacare have fallen silent admitting its’ remarkable success (covering 35 million Americans).

4) Then there’s the “Democrats are socialists” rhetoric. Everyone knows this is false and just a way of putting a negative label on those caring for the needy and less fortunate in society.

The contradictions, inaccuracies and name-calling on this website are anything but inspirational. Voters it seems should have a pretty clear choice in November.

Steve Pearson

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Former President Donald Trump's supporters appear to be huge hypocrites. They are up in arms about President Joe Biden forgiving $20,000 in college debt for Pell Grant recipients. Most Pell Grant recipients are poor people who attempted to get a college degree to improve their lives but ended up with huge debts.

Justice Clarence Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Justice Clarence Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Revelations that Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, actively urged state legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to cast aside results of the 2020 presidential election and declare each state for Donald Trump make it imperative that Justice Thomas resign from the court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News