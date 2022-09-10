Steve Pearson: Van Orden priorities show contradictions

We must elect someone to Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District seat this November with an inspirational vision and plan for the future.

The conservative in the race, D. Van Orden outlines his priorities on his website:

1) He rightly glorifies our Constitution and rights as Americans, then proudly mentions the endorsement of the previous president. This contradiction cannot be overstated. The former president initiated a coup attempting to destroy the Constitution. It’s impossible to have it both ways, you either stand by the Constitution or Trump.

2) He mentions the sanctity of life, then shows disdain for the public health mandates during covid which saved thousands of lives. With more and perhaps deadlier pandemics in the future will he fight public health measures while in office as millions of Americans die?

3) He mentions fixing health care via the free market plus repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Health care is no longer a free market and hasn’t been since the free market failed health care in the mid-twentieth century. This failure necessitated creation of Medicare and Medicaid. Also, most opponents of Obamacare have fallen silent admitting its’ remarkable success (covering 35 million Americans).

4) Then there’s the “Democrats are socialists” rhetoric. Everyone knows this is false and just a way of putting a negative label on those caring for the needy and less fortunate in society.

The contradictions, inaccuracies and name-calling on this website are anything but inspirational. Voters it seems should have a pretty clear choice in November.

Steve Pearson

La Crosse