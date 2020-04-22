Steve Pearson: We need to unify, not divide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are meeting the enemy and he is us.

When the country meets a crisis such as this, we need a unifier who will lead and heal the nation. We're seeing the results of failure of leadership at the highest level.

The virus may not kill us all, but we may be torn apart as a people by a president who seems determined to accomplish just that.

When your strategy to win the November election is to pit American against American and the Federal government against the states and to call for liberating states from Democratic governors, we all better be prepared for the worst.

All we have to fear may not be fear alone, but a leader who wants to divide us in the middle of a national crisis.

Has there ever been a president seeking to purposely divide the country when we're in crisis mode? I would think not. As we've all heard with this pandemic -- this is different. Hopefully, we're not going to pay a price before it's all over for how different it really is.

Steve Pearson, La Crosse

