Steve Schild: Van Orden behavior outrageous

Another day, another example of outrageous Republican behavior. This time it’s Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden carrying a loaded gun into an airport. He pleaded guilty, admitting he did it. But his campaign downplays the incident by calling it an accident, and then tries to comfort citizens by saying he’s an expert on firearms and firearm safety.

Shouldn’t a firearms safety expert know how deadly stupid it is to lose track of a loaded gun? And shouldn’t a “decorated veteran” have guts enough to be interviewed by the newspaper that's read by the people he wants to represent in Congress? Not Van Orden, who declined comment. How very brave.

If that’s the kind of conduct La Crosse-area voters want from their man in Congress, I’ll stay on this side of the river.

Steve Schild

Winona

