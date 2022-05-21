Steven Cash: Home fire sprinklers save lives

In every community, including ours here in the La Crosse area, home fires pose a severe threat to residents as well as responding firefighters.

In an effort to engage and inform the public, we are joining with fire departments and safety advocates from across North America this week to increase awareness about the life safety benefits of installing home fire sprinklers.

By participating in Home Fire Sprinkler Week, we will send a powerful message locally and nationally that every new home constructed is an opportunity to help end the home fire problem.

Fire safety advocates work hard to educate the public about home fire dangers and do what they can to prevent fires from starting in the first place, but unfortunately every fire cannot be prevented.

We are committed to trying to counter the common fallacy that new homes don’t burn. This is a persistent myth and the truth is, today new homes are most commonly built with unprotected lightweight wood construction, and are designed with large, open spaces. Along with this, today’s homes are filled with synthetic furnishings that burn faster, with more intensity and produce more toxic smoke than the natural-material furnishings of previous generations.

Regardless of age, home fires now burn faster than ever before and become deadly more quickly.

When things go wrong and a fire starts, home fire sprinklers work automatically and very effectively, making a safe escape possible. Installed fire sprinklers are proven to prevent injuries, save lives and protect property.

Home fire sprinklers promotion and recommendation are part of our overall community risk reduction strategy.

We urge residents and local decision makers to educate themselves on how home fire sprinklers can protect our city’s future generations and our first responders.

Every new home built in our community should be protected with home fire sprinklers.

Steven Cash

Assistant Chief, La Crosse Fire Department

