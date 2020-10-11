Steven Dewald: WMC ad misleads about Pfaff

Brad Pfaff was hired by Gov. Tony Evers and not fired by him. Republican legislators failed to confirm multiple Evers' appointees and passed lame duck restrictions on the governor's power to retaliate against Evers for defeating Scott Walker.

The WMC is also trying to reward Dan Kapanke for voting for Act 10 which took away collective bargaining rights for working Wisconsin families. That is no way to bring about more economic equality.

Pfaff should be commended for trying to work with corporate agricultural interests to deal with serious groundwater contamination from large factory farms, including wells in La Crosse County.

In some Wisconsin counties, water from one out of every three private wells is no longer safe to drink. Pfaff recognizes we should not put corporate profits before the health of children drinking our well water.

Steven Dewald, La Crosse

