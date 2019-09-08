I may be the only Hixon Forest user who has voiced to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department that the originally designated Hickory Trail should remain open to keep a 20-30 minute loop intact.
The city said it would help if they heard from more people. The next loop is considerably longer time, and not a lunchtime or doctor’s recommended daily walk length. This is surprising since in this state is seems like there is an outcry when anything becomes worse, and there should be.
Since spring of 2018 when I first encountered the closure, I have tried to get the department and its volunteers who care for the trails to change their minds. They have gone from understanding to it is not sustainable to that they just don’t wish to keep it maintained and wishing me well in keeping the trail open.
If you leave the lower parking lot on the Hickory trail you will see the trail in question. It looks open, but toward its end about 300 paces when it reaches the road that runs along the golf course, it has become a path that plants are growing into.
Steven Fisher, La Crosse