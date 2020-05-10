Steven Fisher: Wisconsin shouldn't legalize marijuana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is in response to the article (La Crosse Tribune, May 3) that Wisconsin should legalize marijuana.

While other states like Illinois have legalized it, Illinois has chronic problems. And to this it will have another chronic problem, pun intended.

While some states have gone over the edge to harvest the taxes on recreational marijuana, not all states should follow.

Maybe marijuana is not meant to be legalized in all states. We know people can lose motivation and can become a dependent class.

If all states followed blindly other states like Illinois or California, who have not made really great decisions, then is not this just not peer pressure on a larger scale?

It could be especially hard on students’ degrees where clear-headedness is needed to complete tasks, such as surgery or psychological profiles or character descriptions.

Sure, the feds could loosen immigration controls to import more English-as-second-language professionals to fill this loss of professional class people, mainly the descendents of European immigration of the 19th century.