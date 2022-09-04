 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steven Lethlean: Conversion therapy ban is short sighted

Am I to understand the City of La Crosse administration and the Lacrosse Common Council is looking to shore up their conversion therapy ban to exclude trained licensed psychology and psychiatric professions from engaging in the discussion of conversion therapy with adolescence, and allowing leaders from religious organizations to perform such therapy.

In general, child psychiatrists/psychologists deal with adolescence behavior identity issues and are working with the child's personal identity, peer relationships, sexual development, among other issues. and help transition to their independence. A psychologist/psychiatrist can deal with three out of the four of those issues a teenager must overcome but a religious organization can provide counseling for all four of those issues.

I'm afraid a lot of teenagers are going to fall through the cracks and not get the psychological help they need, and I feel for those kids. This is a very short sighted endeavor on the city's part. This is an important issue for the welfare of the children and should be dealt with in a rational manner, and not a political knee jerk reaction.

Steven Lethlean

Onalaska

