Steven Manson: Dishonoring troops is horrendous

A recent article in The Atlantic reports on the disrespect Trump has for the military, particularly those wounded or killed. The story has been corroborated by members of the military, White House staffers and a Fox News correspondent.

Trump has been heard to call fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers," The Atlantic reports.

He said wounded veterans should not participate in parades as "nobody wants to see that." He also has told senior advisers that soldiers who were missing in action "deserved what they got," according to The Atlantic report.

I find this attitude horrendous, and take it quite personally.

My dad fought in Korea and received a commendation from a brigadier general for his meritorious service. He suffered from PTSD for the next 65 years of his life.

Three of my uncles fought in World War II and one of them died in service.

My great uncle was MIA in WW I in France, where Trump made some of his disparaging remarks. My great uncle is memorialized near many other fallen soldiers by a plaque in a cemetery in France, and the American Legion in Watertown, Wisconsin, is named after him.