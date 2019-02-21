Gov. Tony Evers said that decriminalizing pot is "partly about racial disparities (Tuesday's Tribune)."
Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, stated that "40 percent of black men arrested in Milwaukee County are arrested for 'low-level' drug offenses."
Why? Because the men choose to have and take drugs illegally. Is it the responsibility of the state to legalize the use of such just so that they are not incarcerated and can feel good about themselves that they are not committing a crime? I think not.
The disparity comes when a large group of whatever race (be it white, black, Asian, etc.) chooses to break the law. There would be no disparity otherwise.
They chose, we didn't. We have enough problems with drivers using cell phones, texting, etc. We do not need to add to the problem by including drivers who are high, and don't tell me they won't be driving, because if they choose to do illegal things now, what's to stop them?
Steven Nachtigal, Soldiers Grove