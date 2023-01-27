Stove toon
I believe the referendum failed due to a few reasons, one being the projected cost of building a new school. La Crosse has some of the highest…
Let me introduce myself. My name is Jeff Jackson and my wife and I have three children in the La Crosse School District ranging from kindergar…
The Wisconsin GOP legislators on the Joint Committee on Administrative rules have again decided for magical political sleight of hand to vanis…
First off, Trans Rights and Black Lives Matter.
My name is Trevor Sprague. I grew up in La Crosse and received a great education in our public schools that I want to make sure is available f…
I served as a member on the school board from 2001 to 2018. I supported investments in our school buildings and we invested over $8 million fo…
I believe the referendum failed, as it should have, because of many reasons. One is not getting enough input and two-way communication by the …
I decided to run again because I want to help bridge the gap between teachers and administrators with our students and their families, as well…
My name is Jerry Wacek. I am a field technician at a local engineering company. I’ve worked in this field off and on for almost a decade. I’ve…
I want to understand why in this modern world that La Crosse cannot keep its roads/city streets in repair. Why is the new “holy grail” roundab…
