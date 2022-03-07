Stuart Robertshaw: A new low in journalism

After the president's State of the Union Address, I watched the Sean Hannity Show on Fox News.

Hannity began his show with the following: “Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, as expected, was an unmitigated disaster filled with bumper sticker platitudes seeming to be written by a first grader in a steep mental decline. ... America needs a leader, not a grandpa who is up way past his bedtime.”

I was truly stunned — this is not news — this is full scale character assignation. We, as a nation deserve better.

Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America,” were he alive today, would be appalled and disgusted over Fox News’ non-stop promotion of “Critical Hate Theory.”

Stuart Robertshaw

La Crosse

