Stuart Robertshaw: Burke opposition to vaccine is clearly not pro-life

It is a fact that 99.2% of those who are hospitalized and die of COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Cardinal Burke is an assertive/vocal vaccine skeptic.

I did not know that "willful ignorance" was a tenet of the Catholic Church. It's time for Pope Francis to deny Cardinal Burke the sacrament of communion - his opposition to the vaccine is clearly not a pro-life position.

To discourage the faithful not to take a miracle drug that will save their lives, because he has a problem with the truth - is a total tragedy.

Stuart Robertshaw

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0