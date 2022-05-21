Stuart Robertshaw: Enough with the snipe hunt

Today I read in the La Crosse Tribune that all four Republican candidates for governor have “questioned the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.” Given the opportunity to question these candidates, I would want to ask each, “What established facts lead you to conclude that the 2020 election may not have been legitimate?”

It sickens me to think that these candidates, who are seeking our support and trust, feel compelled to articulate a position that they must know by now is fraudulent and without merit. Integrity and honesty used to mean something in public service. Have they no shame?