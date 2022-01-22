Stuart Robertshaw: Fake electoral documents under legal scrutiny

"WE, THE UNDERSIGNED, being duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice- President of the United States of America from the State of Wisconsin do hereby certify the following: we cast the following Donald 10 electoral votes for Donald Trump"

Bill Feehan, Chairman of the La Crosse Republican Party, and nine others state-wide on December 14, 2020, knowingly signed the above certification statement and made false legal claims certifying that Donald Trump won the electoral college votes from the State of Wisconsin. Did his actions cross a line and commit a criminal act - such as forgery or fraud?

In December 2020, the idea that state lawmakers could reject the presidential electors of the candidate who won fairly and squarely at the ballot box and replace them with electors from their own party on trumped-up grounds was too far out for most Americans to take seriously. After Jan. 6, it’s no laughing matter. There must be consequences for the people who actually thought this scheme could work in the 2020 contest. I truly feel for Feehan and the other nine -- they were conned by one of the world's best con artists and now they must pay the price.