Stuart Robertshaw: Fool me once ...

“President Obama was not a US born citizen,” “Mexico will pay for the wall,” “This is the largest crowd ever to attend an inauguration,” “I did not pay $130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels,” “The Trump new health care plan will be unveiled in two weeks,” “They say the noise from windmills causes cancer.”

“The coronavirus will disappear - It’s like a miracle,” “I have signed more legislation than any other president in history,” “Millions of illegals voted” “The 2020 Presidential election was the most fraudulent election in American history.” “I was denied re-election due to voter fraud”, “FBI agents helped stage the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol”

My God people — We all know politicians have a tendency to stretch the truth — but this is non-stop pathological lying. This is not normal.

The former president is desperate to be re-elected so he can use the presidential seal as a possible defense in the criminal cases against him involving tax evasion, fraudulent business dealings and interfering with a federal election. No more -- enough is enough.

If we behaved like the former president, our family and real friends would stage an intervention. It is time to raise our standards and vote for politicians, Republican or Democrat, who do not demonstrate a life-long struggle with the truth.

Stuart Robertshaw

La Crosse

