Stuart Robertshaw: See something, say something

I want to express my appreciation to a concerned citizen and to the City of La Crosse Police Department. That citizen submitted a tip to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers of suspicious activity he/she observed. That anonymous tip led to the arrest of two bad actors and resulted in the seizure of $41,000 of fentanyl — estimated to be over 10,000 lethal doses.
I would encourage everyone to add the Crime Stoppers phone number (608) 784-8477 to your phone contacts and/or download the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers P3 tips app on your cell phone — then when you observe something that may be suspicious, you also can help to keep our community safe.
Stuart Robertshaw
La Crosse