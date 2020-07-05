Stuart Robertshaw: Support businesses that require masks

To date, I am aware that there are businesses in the La Crosse area that require customers to wear masks such as The People's Co-op and Menards, and I am sure there are others that follow that example.

I think it is time for the public to get organized and agree to the following La Crosse County Pledge: "I value my family, my friends and my community. Therefore, I will only frequent those local businesses that require customers to wear masks until this COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat."