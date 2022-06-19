Stuart Robertshaw: The Great America Con

In 2016 America elected a TV host of The Apprentice as our president. Many of us thought it was time for successful business man to lead our country. We didn’t realize Donald Trump was a serial business failure: Trump University, Trump Plaza Hotel, Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump Casinos — all resulting in bankruptcies.

Just as we were deceived by the portrayal of a “successful” business man, we elected a psychological defective human being. There little doubt that Trump suffers from narcissistic personality disorder — described as “an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others” (a lesson Mike Pence learned the hard way!).

It has been over 600 days since Joe Biden was sworn in as our president. Yet, there are many of among us who want to decertify the 2020 election. There is no doubt that the big lie is a charade. Over 60 court cases have established, “There is absolutely no credible evidence supporting the conclusion that the election was stolen.”

Some apparently believe, “If you can’t prove the election was not stolen, therefore it must have been stolen.” It’s what philosophers call the negative proof — impossible to support. It’s akin to saying, “Prove to me that Bigfoot doesn’t exist, therefore he must be real." I pledge I will not vote for any candidate who does not acknowledge that the big lie is totally false.

Stuart Robertshaw

La Crosse

