Value truth, reject lies

“This is the largest audience to ever attend an inauguration.” And so it began; as we all watched in disbelief — we all knew that wasn’t true.

On the last day of his presidency, Donald Trump gave a farewell address in which he stated: that he passed the largest tax cuts in history (false); that the U.S. economy during his tenure was the greatest in U.S. history (false); that he achieved record job creation (false); that his administration rebuilt both the U.S. military and the American manufacturing industry (false); that he destroyed the ISIS caliphate (false) and that he, not former President Barack Obama, had passed the Veterans Choice Act (false).

According to Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, senators are saying they’re being increasingly confronted by constituents who buy into false, discredited lies such as the claim that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election or that federal agents incited the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former president’s repeated lies even conned good honest people into swearing under oath as fake electors that Trump won the state of Wisconsin in 2020. These fake electors knew at the time that was not true and now these good folks face potentially 4-8 years in prison for the fraud upon the public. I cherish my right to vote and I resent that the former president, for whom apparently truth is not valued, tried to say it didn’t count.

Stuart Robertshaw La Crosse