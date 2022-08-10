Stuart Stanley: Keep teaching French in La Crosse

I understand, from my recent visit to see family in La Crosse, that the present school board is looking at eliminating French language classes in La Crosse. This would be a mistake in my view as languages, especially French, provide a unique window into the world around us, outside of the US.

I took French classes from Diane Seyler while at Central and went on obtain degrees from UW-Madison and to live and work in France and now in the UK. French helped me immensely. And thanks to William the Conqueror in 1066, French words comprise a large part of modern English vocabulary. Ironically, learning French helps us speak English better.

Europe is also becoming an increasingly key partner for the US as the world increasingly aligns with strategic partners. And yes, despite the brief freedom fries, France is a key strategic partner. Do not drop French from La Crosse.

Stuart Stanley (Central 1979)

London