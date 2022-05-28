Sue Paudler: Evers invests in workforce, move state forward

Under Gov. Tony Evers’ leadership, Wisconsin continues to enjoy strong economic success. Recent data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development shows the state’s unemployment rate is at a record low of 2.8%. This is the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 to Wisconsin’s economy, thanks to Evers’ leadership and investment in our workforce, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is below the national average.

Evers continues to invest in our workforce. In June 2021, he announced $130 million in funding to support innovative solutions to workforce challenges across the state. One of the initiatives, the Workforce Innovation Grant program, has provided $59.5 million in grants to projects that will work to develop community-led solutions to longstanding labor challenges.

In addition to low unemployment, the state’s General Fund recorded the largest positive balance in Wisconsin state history at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. This positive balance of $1.18 billion was the second consecutive year under Tony Evers’ governance that the state recorded a positive balance. This is great fiscal news and will help Wisconsin continue to move forward, building economic success and security for all our citizens.

Sue Paudler

Onalaska

