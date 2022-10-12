Sue Paudler: Evers provides steady leadership

Gov. Tony Evers takes a commonsense approach to the challenges facing our state, finding solutions and delivering results that work for everyone in Wisconsin. He recently proposed a $105 million plan to be used to increase public safety efforts in local municipalities. His proposal includes a new $10 million shared revenue public safety supplement that specifically addresses EMS, police, and fire department costs.

Evers has a strong record of bipartisan accomplishments, including cutting taxes for the middle class by 15%, making healthcare more affordable, and supporting small businesses and family farms. He signed a bipartisan bill that is aimed to lower prescription drug prices in Wisconsin. Thanks to his leadership, Wisconsin has a budget surplus and low unemployment.

Evers found common ground to deliver historic tax relief to Wisconsin families, with a $480 million tax cut for small businesses and families affected by the pandemic and a 15% income tax cut for working families. With all the tax cuts Evers has signed into law, 86% of Wisconsin taxpayers will see a 15% income tax cut.

Please vote for Gov. Tony Evers on November 8 to keep Wisconsin moving forward under his calm, measured, and steady leadership.

Sue Paudler

Onalaska